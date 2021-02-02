Re-migrant from T&T is holder of controversial trawler licences – ministry

After two months of defiance, the Ministry of Agriculture yesterday finally released the name of the owner of two trawling licences, the issuing of which had roiled the industry and raised questions about transparency.

The Agriculture Ministry in a statement identified the holder of the licences as Rampersaud Sookhdeo of La Jalousie, West Coast Demerara. The release said that records indicate that Sookhdeo has been in the fishing industry for over fifteen years and was operating under the name Haseed Enterprise in Trinidad and Tobago. He employs a number of Guyanese in his operations but was forced to relocate from Trinidad to Guyana because of Covid-19 restrictions and regulations, the release added.

However, when this newspaper made checks in the community yesterday, villagers were unsure of the person referred to. Stabroek News during its visit to the community was directed to an address where a person with that name resides but verification efforts were unsuccessful as the man was not at home and his wife who spoke to the reporter via phone said her husband was out of the country and she was in no position to comment.