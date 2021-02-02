Khan leads National Chess C/ships after three rounds

Candidate Master Taffin Khan defeated Anthony Drayton in their top-of-the-table clash to assume sole lead of the Guyana Chess Federation’s National Chess Championship following Sunday’s play at the National Stadium, Providence.

Khan, who already defeated Errol Tiwari in the opening round on Saturday, was able to get the better of FIDE Master, Anthony Drayton in the second round before adding Rai Sharma to the list of beaten opponents and close on three points from as many matches.

“I played the Chigorin Defense against d4. The game was about equal up until move 20. I was able to win a pawn and follow a simple chess rule passed pawns must be pushed,” Khan said following his victory over Drayton.