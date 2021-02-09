Three reported missing after disembarking boat at No.63 beach

The coast guard and the police have begun a search for three people who reportedly went missing this morning after they disembarked in waist-high water at No.63 Beach, Corentyne after returning from Suriname.

The police this afternoon said that Joshua Samaroo reported that he had received a call early today from his mother, Sharida Hussein that she had been dropped off at No.63 beach and that the water was waist- high and the place was dark. Hussein has not been heard from since. The police said that further information received revealed that there were two others: a male and a female. The female was identified as Babuni Harrier c/d Dorris, age 75, of Glasgow Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam. There is no information on the male.