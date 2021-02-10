Barbados shares COVID vaccines with Guyana

President Irfaan Ali today announced that Barbados is sharing some of its COVID vaccines with Guyana.

He said in a statement: “I am pleased to announce the arrival of the first batch of COVID-19 vaccines, of which 100 doses will go to the CARICOM Secretariat and the remaining 1400 doses will go exclusively to our frontline workers.

“I wish to thank Prime Minister, Mia Mottley and by extension, the people of Barbados for sharing with us from their first batch of vaccines.

“This act of kindness is among many in recent months that Guyana and Barbados have shared.

In the coming days and weeks, we will be in receipt of various tranches of vaccines.

I assure Guyanese that this issue is the top priority on our agenda and our aim is to ensure that every Guyanese is vaccinated before the end of the year.

“Thank you”.