Construction resumes on Belle West bus sheds

Construction work has resumed on two bus sheds that were recently erected at Belle West, West Bank Demerara and became the subject of public criticism.

Stabroek News again contacted Chairman of the Canal Number Two Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) Yogieraj Das about the sheds and he said he had planned on talking with his principals to find out what to divulge to the public and what he could not but he has since had a change of mind.

“At this point I won’t comment on the matter because it has been attracting that attention…,” Das had said.

Afterwards when asked who his principals were so they could be contacted, he declined to speak on the matter. The Chairman further directed this newspaper to go “find out”.

The sheds came in for scrutiny after APNU+AFC Member of Parliament (MP) Ganesh Mahipaul posted a photo of one of them and claimed that residents said that they were part of a $2 million project.

While the cost of the bus sheds has not been officially stated, Das had posted on his Facebook page that “the cost is $140,000…” though it was not determined whether the cost mentioned was for one or both bus sheds. He had mentioned also that the work was incomplete.

Mahipaul first posted a photo showing a bus shed without anywhere to sit but by the following day, there were some benches placed at both bus sheds. The benches have since been removed for the ongoing construction.

At present, it is also still unclear who was contracted to build the bus sheds.