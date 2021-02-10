Mottley: COVID-19 vaccine rollout by weekend

(Barbadis Nation) Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley said the COVID-19 vaccination campaign will be rolled out over the next few days. This is after Barbados received 100 000 doses of the Covishield Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine from India yesterday.

Mottley said today co-cordinators of the National COVID-19 Vaccination Campaign Barbados Defence Force’s Major David Clarke and public health specialist Dr Elizabeth Ferdinand will begin the roll out of vaccines. They will also speak about how the vaccines will be delivered over the next ten days.

The Prime Minister said frontline workers, along with the most vulnerable will be among the first to receive the vaccine.

Mottley was speaking during a live broadcast of the press conference on the management of COVID-19.

She said the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine was safe, effective and suitable for storage in our climate. She repeated the sentiments of medical professionals who spoke during the February 8 COVID-19 management press conference.

Mottley also said India, where this vaccine was made, has a well-established record in the manufacturing of pharmaceuticals.