These city workers should have been fired

Dear Editor,

Some City mothers and fathers around the horse-shoe table have chosen to turn a blind eye to malfeasance committed against the entity by retaining the services of those employees that were complicit in a fraudulent activity, (`City workers implicated in fraud reassigned after suspension’ SN February 9).

Even after its probe found that ‘the workers were aware of the illegal activities that were being done’, that finding was ignored.

How could these workers ever regain the confidence and respect of the employer and by extension the public?

Fraud is fraud! Theft is theft!

The employees should have been terminated.

There can be no justification for the position taken.

Yours faithfully,

Shamshun Mohamed