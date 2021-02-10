GCB/Hand-In-Hand U19 Inter-County bowls off today

The Guyana Cricket Board’s Under19 Inter County tournament will commence today among three teams.

According to the fixtures released on Monday, the 50-overs-a-side tournament will differ from tournaments in the past as it will feature just the three county teams.

The National Under-17 side has been excluded from this year’s competition, the release stated.

This means just three matches will be played with Demerara playing Essequibo today. On Friday, Essequibo will face Berbice while on Sunday, Berbice will take on Demerara. The team with the most points will be crowned champions.

“In the event of teams finishing on equal points, the highest placed team will be given to the team with the most wins, or when teams have both equal wins and equal points, the team which was the winner of the match between them shall be deemed the winner, or if still equal, the team with the highest net run rate,” the release stated.

All the matches will be played at the La Bonne Intention Ground, East Coast Demerara.

Essequibo’s two matches will begin at 08.45 hours in

order to facilitate traveling since all teams will travel to and from home on match days. Sunday’s match will bowl off from 09.15 hours.

“Under 19 players from across the three counties of Guyana, who were unable (due to the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic) to compete in the previously planned GCB/Hand-In-Hand Under 19 Inter County Tournament for 2020, will now be afforded the opportunity of competing against each other…”

Demerara will be captained by Ogle Cricket Club’s Andrew Samaroo and will feature a wealth of experience with a number of players who have represented Guyana at junior levels listed in the ranks.

Among those are West Indies under-19 prospects, Mathew Nandu and Mavendra Dindyal while seasoned campaigners in Sachin Singh, Dwain Dick, Andre Seapersaud, Zachary Jodah and Alvin Mohabir are also included.

Berbice has benefited from a handful of practice matches and selected the best of their crop with West Indies under-19 hopefuls in Isai Thorne and Rampertab Ramnauth included. The team will be led by Gevon Shultz with Seon Glasgow serving as his deputy.

Essequibo on the other hand will be captained by Ameer Singh and feature the likes of Jason Holder, Sheldon Charles, Lance Roberts and Aryan Persaud.

Demerara squad: Andrew Samaroo (Capt), Nicholas Rajpat, Chaitram Balgobin, Micheal Pooran, Mathew Nandu, Ushardeva Balgobin, Sachin Singh, Mavendra Dindyal, Andre Seepersaud, Dwain dick, Shamar Yearwood, Ariel Tilku, Bryon Bowen, Alvin Mohabir and Zachary Jodah. Standbys are: Rudranauth Kissoon, Marlon Boele, Jaden Campbell, Trevon Charles, Rashid Benjamin and Jeffery Blair.

Berbice squad: Isiah Thorne, Rampertab Ramnauth, Ricardo Ramdehol, Seon Glasgow (Vice Captain), Marvan Prashad, Shamal Angel, Jonathan Rampersaud, Tyrese Sealey, Chanderpaul Govindhan, Nigel Deodat, Gourav Ramesh, Doorsammy Mahadeo, Aaron Beharry, Gevon Shultz (Captain), Leon Swammy, Neil Rudder (Manager), Winston Smith (Coach) Standbys are: Collis Noble, Jeremy Sandia, Reyad Karim, Sarwan Chaitnarine, Zeynul Ramsammy, Tomani Casear, and Abdul Ramsammy.

Essequibo squad: .Lance Roberts, Ameer Singh (captain), Azim Mohammed, Bhadesh Parsotam, Nicko Vincent, Carl Gilgeous, Jarrad Allicock, Mahesh Ramnarine, Abdol Nadir, Sheldon Charles, Wazim Mohamed, Mark Mohabeer, Jason Holder, Oren Gibson and Aryan Persaud, Nazeer Mohamed (Manager), Andy Ramnarine (Coach)