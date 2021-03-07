The president must engage with the leader of the opposition as mandated by the constitution

Dear Editor,

The political immaturity of President Irfaan Ali must cease forthwith in the interest of this nation’s development, the peace and harmony of its citizens. Leader of the Opposition Joseph Harmon does not have to issue any statement of recognition of the Ali regime in order for the two, as the premier leaders of this country, to engage. The Constitution of Guyana mandates engagement between the two office holders in the management and decision-making processes of the state. What Ali is seeking is the stroking of his ego that he is president, whether elected through a fair or foul process. That is not and has never been a constitutional requirement for engagement. No part of the world, in democratic societies, is such asinity practiced or expected.

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) declared the 2020 election and based on that declaration it was determined who sat where. That is sufficient to move the process of governing forward until the court, constitutional provision or term limit determines otherwise.

The People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) in 2015 made the claim that they did not recognise the A Partnership for National Unity +Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC) government and that that election was rigged. They were marching up and down the streets for days shouting, “rigged elections” and even petitioned the court to have the election overturned. That did not prevent the call by sections in society, including yours truly and the Guyana Trades Union Congress, for engagement between the political forces to move Guyana forward. In fact, the APNU+AFC early in their term established a team to engage the Opposition PPP/C on governance. This had its fits and starts with Bharrat Jagdeo refusing to participate because Moses Nagamootoo was the leader of the government team. David Granger acquiesced to the frivolous excuse and assumed the leadership of the government team. The PPP/C’s hypocrisy must be noted and condemned. They must not be allowed to hide their anti-Black, anti-opposition and marginalisation using frivolous claims in violation of our constitution and good governance. They must not be allowed to continue their nonsense that threatens our peace and co-existence. Their efforts continue to push this nation to the brink of conflict and confrontation.

The fact of the matter is, whereas the PPP/C is recognised as officially forming the government they are also recognised as a government that did not win a free and fair election, but a government installed by fraudulent means given the “grave irregularities” as reported by GECOM Chair as discovered during the recount process and which included the discovery of 47 ballot boxes in the PPP/C area (lower East Coast Demerara) with no officials documents, and through engineered hostile responses of an international community misled by their orchestrated propaganda. The Leader of the Opposition must demand engagement with the President in moving this country forward. There must be an adult in the room. Simultaneously, if Ali continues to refuse engagement, Harmon must internationalise the anti-democratic behaviour and assault on constitutional expectations. He must also mobilise the Guyanese constituency (across the various divides) in recognising that the tactic employed by the PPP/C is putting this country on a pathway of conflict, destruction and grief. It will also make our country, our resources vulnerable to predators. Ali schoolyard bullyism attitude has no place in matured politics and is a continuation of the evil unleashed on this country during the Jagdeo regime. Imagine the childishness of refusing to engage because you feel you have not attracted what you think, not what the constitution mandates, is your due recognition.

The President is refusing to engage a group that is participating in the legislature. What audacity and how more ridiculous can it get? The political dysfunction continues to adversely impact the well-being of workers and citizens in the society. Enough is enough. According to GECOM’s declaration, the PPP/C has 233,336 votes and APNU+AFC 217,920. How dare the PPP/C seek to ignore the power of the APNU+AFC number (217,920), a mere difference of 15,416 votes? How dare the PPP? How dare them? This confounded nonsense, this PPP/C dictatorship must not be allowed to continue, lest we lose all rights to be involved, to dissent and to resist.

Sincerely,

Lincoln Lewis.