The future of the PNC

The spectacle displayed by the APNU+AFC in Parliament during last week signals the PNC’s return to the Opposition. Its loss of office in 1992 after 28 years was marked by ethnic violence, disruption of the National Assembly and vocal hostility therein to a PPP Government Minister of African Guyanese ancestry. As if history is repeating itself, the loss of office this time around was marked by a repeat of the identical type of events, after unlawfully holding office and then attempting to rig the elections. Trump-like, the PNC perpetuates the myth that the then Opposition PPP, with no influence over the election machinery, somehow manufactured tens of thousands of fake votes.