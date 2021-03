Domestic violence survivor moves from working at restaurant to running her own

One week ago, Angelha Dhuman, a 28-year-old single mother of three and a domestic violence survivor, moved from working at a restaurant to opening her own at Bloomfield Village, Corentyne, Berbice.

The restaurant, which serves Chinese and Guyanese cuisine through takeaway service only, for now, has gotten a positive response from residents.

She told Stabroek News yesterday: “Business is doing well, I am getting a lot of customers…. Everyone likes my food.”