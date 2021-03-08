Family suspects missing phone may hold clues to Corentyne mother’s death

The relatives of Vanessa Lewis-Sahadeo on Saturday filed a report at the New Amsterdam Police Station about the woman’s cellular phone and other articles that they say the New Amsterdam Hospital and health authorities have failed to hand over to them following the death of the woman and her baby.

Sahadeo’s mother, Claris Lewis on Saturday told this newspaper, that the family decided to file the report as they believe that there may be evidence on the woman’s phone against some medical professionals who may have treated her daughter.