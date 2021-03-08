EU Ambassador urges broad-based action on violence against women/girls

European Union (EU) Ambassador to Guyana, Fernando Ponz Cantó is urging all persons to take actions in order to see change particularly as it relates to gender equality and violence against women/girls.

He made this call while delivering a message in observation of International Women’s Day (IWD). IWD is being observed today under the theme `Choose a challenge’.

Speaking to reporters during an interview at his Sendall Place, Stabroek office last week, Cantó said that it is also important that women lead in order to achieve gender quality.