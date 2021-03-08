GPHC seeking to rent warehouse to store supplies

With larger quantities of medical and pharmaceutical supplies being procured for the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and current storage facilities at capacity, the hospital has invited bids for the rental of a warehouse to be used for additional storage.

In an advertisement appearing in the February 21st, 2021 Sunday Stabroek, the hospital invited eligible bidders to submit sealed bids to tender for the provision of the rental of a warehouse for storage of pharmaceutical and medical supplies. Bids have since been opened.

GPHC’s Head of Strategic Planning and Communications Chelauna Providence said “the spaces are being procured for medication and supplies that the hospital is currently in the process of getting and will be in getting the near future.”