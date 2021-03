Six persons are now in custody after the Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) unearthed cocaine in salted fish intended for export to Miami, USA.

The discovery was made this morning at a Cargo Shed at CJIA Timehri.

CANU in a press release today said that it had unearthed 280 pieces of plastic-wrapped, pencil- shaped parcels of suspected cocaine hidden in the bones of salted fish intended for export. The total weight was 3.3 kgs.