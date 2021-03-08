Road carnage continues

Dear Editor,

Even as the sod is turned for a shiny new hotel, yet another life is needlessly lost on the roads. When is this slaughter going to stop? The police either can’t or will not do anything about it and there is little or no outcry from citizens.

At this rate, what with crime and domestic assault, there will be no one left to benefit from shiny new hotels or shiny new anything . Funeral directors seem to be only ones profiting from the madness. Speed cameras, speed humps often called sleeping policemen (appropriately!) and all other measures must be used before Guyana is rendered desolate.

I remain, Sir, a concerned Guyanese by marriage!

Yours faithfully,

Peter Hays