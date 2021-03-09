Exxon’s gas compressor set for return after repairs

ExxonMobil yesterday said that teams are finalizing the logistics for the departure of the flash gas compressor and silencers for the Liza-1 platform from Germany to Guyana this week.

This follows the successful completion of repairs, upgrades and mechanical testing of the compressor by MAN Energy Solutions, the equipment’s manufacturer, with quality assurance and control by experts from the vessel’s owner SBM Offshore as well as ExxonMobil, a release from the US oil company said.

In anticipation of the arrival of the compressor and silencers, teams on the Liza Destiny FPSO continue to prepare rigging and lifting equipment for reinstallation.

Meanwhile, a team from the Environmental Protection Agency and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission is continuing inspection of operations offshore.

ExxonMobil has been severely criticised for the resumption of gas flaring above pilot level following problems with the gas compressor. Exxon resumed the flaring towards the end of January after saying the month before that the problem had been solved.