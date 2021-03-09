Trinidadian steel construction firm opens office here

The Trinidad and Tobago-based Francis Lau Boyce Construction Inc. (FLB) was officially launched yesterday at a ceremony at its Georgetown office.

The ceremony was hosted by its local managing partner, Rayad P. Boyce.

In a press release, the company stated that Francis Lau Construction Inc. is a family owned and operated specialist construction firm that works with secondary steelwork for the full spectrum of industry sectors in Trinidad & Tobago, and throughout the Caribbean. The business was founded in 1963. FLB, the release stated, has strategically positioned itself in the industry and remains committed to meeting and exceeding customers’ expectations for structural steel fabrication and erection.