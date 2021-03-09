Two GuySuCo estates surpass weekly targets

Two Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) estates are celebrating after surpassing their weekly sugar production target for the first time in months.

One of the two, Blairmont Estate has also announced that it will be sending the first shipment of 6,000 bags of sugar to Trinidad next week.

“The Estate is aiming to produce not more than 10% of its total sugar production as raw bulk sugar…at present the Estate is producing 29,000 bags of sugar for our CARICOM markets which attracts premium prices, with the first shipment of 6,000 bags leaving for Trinidad next week. We are also packaging 5 kg sugar for the CARICOM markets and will commence packaging 1 kg and 2 kg sugar by the 20th of March when materials for those packaging sizes will be available. Bulk sugar has to be in our rearview mirror,” Estate manager Hutton Griffith (Jr) told Stabroek News.