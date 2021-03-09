Two more die of COVID, seven new cases recorded

The COVID-19 death toll in Guyana now stands at 203 as two more fatalities were recorded yesterday.

The health ministry made this announcement through a press release where it noted that as of March 7, two more persons who tested positive for the virus have died.

According to the ministry, the two fatalities were identified as a 64-year-old woman from Region Ten and a 69-year-old woman from Region Four.

Meanwhile some seven new cases of the virus were recorded which increased Guyana’s total number of positive confirmed cases to 8,814.

There are now 432 active cases in the country 43 of whom are in institutional isolation while another 389 are in home isolation. Meanwhile the number of patients at the COVID-19 Intensive care unit stands at eight.