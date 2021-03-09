Ramps launches less-than-container service to Guyana from Miami

Trinidad-headquartered Ramps Logistics has launched a new direct service from Miami, USA to Guyana for those shipping less than a container.
Ramps Logistics said in a press release that the ‘Less than a Container Load’ (LCL), is convenient and inexpensive. The release stated that starting on 16th March 2021, sailings will occur every two weeks, and a transit time of 12 days is expected. LCL shipping of cargo will allow Guyanese clients to move their cargo at economical prices even if they cannot fill an entire full container load (FCL) solely by themselves, the release said.