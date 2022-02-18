Roraima , RAMPS joint venture to be launched tomorrow: Company to work with agri exporters, provide medical evacuations

Come tomorrow, Saturday January 19, local aviation sector service provider Roraima Airways and the Trinidad and Tobago entity RAMPS logistics will cement a partnership marking the launch of Arapaima Logistics Inc. which the two companies say will serve as a “critical resource to provide logistics and supply chain solutions locally, regionally, and internationally.”

According to a release issued by the two companies the new company aims to foster an environment in which Guyanese companies will utilize local skills and resources to better position the country to compete on local markets.

Speaking with Stabroek Business on Tuesday Roraima Airways’ Captain Gerald Gouveia Jr. and RAMPS Logistics’ Vice President of Regional Initiatives Rudy Rampersaud said that the new entity will be relying on its “extensive experience in cargo, ocean freight, and air logistics” to support major undertakings, including working with local farmers and agro processors in support of their export pursuits.