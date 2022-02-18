Guyana, Barbados to ‘test’ tourism waters… together

The authorities here are again dropping a hint that, going forward, Guyana may be gearing itself to kick-start a tourism industry which, while widely believed to be a potential major money-earner for the country, has continually failed to get off the ground owing largely to a lack of both official effort and less than adequate public and private sector investment.

Last week, President Irfaan Ali announced that Guyana and Barbados are engaged in a collaborative effort to create what the state-run Department of Public Information (DPI) described as a “joint tourism product, linking the two countries as a common market and package.” President Ali, according to the DPI report, says that the project seeks to create a joint tourism product, “linking the two countries as a common market and package.”