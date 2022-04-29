Business

President Ali ‘sells’ region’s tourism product to European Businessmen

President Ali addressing the recent round table in London DPI Picture
President Ali addressing the recent round table in London DPI Picture
By

On a visit to the United Kingdom President Irfaan Ali has reportedly been talking up Guyana’s tourism sector during a roundtable discussion with businessmen from the United Kingdom and the European Union and making clear his administration’s preparedness to embrace a ‘big player’ in the sector, the Department of Public Information says. 

The disclosure, the state information agency says, was a microcosm of a more expansive presentation by the President during which he reportedly ‘talked up’ a local multi-dimensional tourism sector which successive political administrations have tried but fail to successfully ‘sell’ to a lucrative international tourism market.