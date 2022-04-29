President Ali ‘sells’ region’s tourism product to European Businessmen

On a visit to the United Kingdom President Irfaan Ali has reportedly been talking up Guyana’s tourism sector during a roundtable discussion with businessmen from the United Kingdom and the European Union and making clear his administration’s preparedness to embrace a ‘big player’ in the sector, the Department of Public Information says.
The disclosure, the state information agency says, was a microcosm of a more expansive presentation by the President during which he reportedly ‘talked up’ a local multi-dimensional tourism sector which successive political administrations have tried but fail to successfully ‘sell’ to a lucrative international tourism market.