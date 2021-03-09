Mahipaul challenge over disbursals to constitutional agencies dismissed

A ruling handed down by Justice Nareshwar Harnanan on Friday confirmed that Minister with responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, can freely disburse funds to constitutional agencies, in keeping with estimates in the Appropriation Act 2021 (Act 5 of 2021).

This is according to release from the Chambers of Attorney General (AG), Anil Nandlall SC.

Opposition Member of Parliament (MP) Ganesh Mahipaul had brought an action against the AG, Singh, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and other constitutional agencies; seeking a declaration that the agencies be allowed to function independently, impartially and free of the exercise of any control by the Executive or any other entity.