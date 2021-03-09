I as well as others can attest to what was said in the Mayor’s office at the time

Dear Editor,

I note Mrs. Eva Etwaroo-Orderson’s statement that she was not assaulted by Kwame Mc Koy. A not surprising statement embellished this denial.

Like others, who operated out of the mayoral complex at the time, we cannot contend that Eva is being either truthful or untruthful. But what is crystal clear is that she did state in the hearing of many of us that she was accosted and assaulted by Mc Koy. At the time, I was a Clerical Officer attached to the Public Relations Department, on the same flat of the Mayor’s office. There are several persons who can attest to the above.

Sincerely,

Roxanne Joseph