Parents are also upset at how our children are treated when it comes to online teaching

Dear Editor,

Allow me a small space to comment on the letter by the teacher who is ‘sick and tired of the way teachers are treated’ (SN April 22, 2021) because we as parents are also upset of the way that we and our children are treated when it comes to online teaching.

First of all, online teaching is supposed to be done virtually; there are many teachers who instead of teaching via Zoom, Moodle or whatever means there are, opt to send videos for the children to watch and learn a topic. Is this the way teaching is done? How can a child look at a video and fully grasp the knowledge of understanding the topic as against a teacher explaining that same topic step by step? Another thing, a session for a particular topic is approximately 40 minutes. That same teacher who thinks that children must understand by watching that video will send, say for example, five sets of 10 or more questions on that topic for children to do? If a child doesn’t understand the topic, how can they complete that much work on that said topic? Also, most teachers are just pulling the exercises off the internet and sending same to WhatsApp for children to do.

The point I am trying to get at is that if there was normal school, would that same teacher write all of that work on the blackboard for the class to complete in 40 minutes? I don’t think so? And this is what we parents have to endure. These kids are human and will be tired after writing that much work and still have other subjects to attend to for the remainder of the day. So what we as parents do? We go the extra mile in having to print the work (which is the faster way out) in order for our children to complete on a timely manner, bearing in mind that we are the ones who have to do all the explaining in most instances. My second point to note is that where are we (in my case as a single parent) expected to find that extra income to do all of this printing, buying ink and paper in order for our kids not to be left behind? Do we dare raise these points with the teachers and Headteachers? Oh no!!! If you do, then you are in for a backlash. There are Headteachers who have no satisfaction to give us parents because they are either too friendly with the teachers or agree with what and how their teachers deal with matters of importance.

There are instances where teachers just send the work and left it at that, no looking back to see if the children complete or not, or not caring to ask if they are having any difficulty. There are even instances where some teachers just send a video to introduce a topic, after which exercises are sent for them to complete. The very next day, that very teacher does not even have the decency to enquire if the children understand that topic, but what he or she does instead? Move on to another topic and that is how it goes all the time. Sometimes in a week, three or more different topics are being sent with that teacher having no clue whether the children understands or not.

We as parents are even faced with the problem whereby if there is a problem and you ask a question, no response is given. We, as parents, deserve as much as that very teacher is asking. We too deserve relief, we too are spending out of our pockets to ensure that our children work is up to date, we too as parents are paying our own internet bills, tending to our spouses, assisting our kids who are in school (because as I said we the parents do most of the explaining which teachers are supposed to be doing), washing and cleaning our houses and much more. We too are under strain. And yes we too are continuously working. And yes they are still being paid to do what they are supposed to be doing online — teaching our kids. We too have to find the gadgets. If not us, who is gonna give it to us to ensure that our kids learn? Because as far as I know, this virtual teaching has to be done via laptop, computer, tablet or phone. Is the Government going to supply us too? Parents too have expenses, repairs, updates, loans, mortgages, and the list goes on as the teacher says.

So what about many like me who are single parents who have to pay rent and all the above expenses? It is only by the grace of that said God that that very teacher is serving is what keeps us going. We too need resources as we are going way above our spending limit for this virtual teaching of our kids. Parents too are struggling, some of us are out of jobs due to this worldwide pandemic and are still holding on to faith because of our children. Everything we do is because of our children. Yes teachers are there to teach our children but right now as I see it, most of the teaching is done by parents who are interested in the children’s education. We too are hurt and fed up of the way we as parents and our children are treated by teachers. I have had instances where I was being ridiculed by teachers and the Headteacher because I voiced my opinion, so I am quite sure that most parents would agree with what I have written.

Sincerely,

(Name and address supplied)