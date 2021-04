Brush N’ Pour, an art supply business, will host an event next Friday called ‘Sip N’ the Art Gallery’ where artists from Linden will have the opportunity to display their work.

The event will be part of Linden’s Town Week, which is slated to kick off today and run until May 2.

“This event is one that will enable artists to have confidence in their passion through this recognition,” owner and founder of Brush N’ Pour Taneila Croal said.