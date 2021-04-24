Introspection inspired Lee Hardowar to return to painting

Leon ‘Lee’ Hardowar was a graphic designer when the coronavirus hit Guyana last year and the company he worked with was among the many that closed temporarily. The company reopened in August last year, but four months later, Lee left graphic designing and his job behind to concentrate on his painting.

Lee is not new to art. As a boy, he spent a lot of his free time in his school library going through books, looking at pictures and drawing them. When he was in Prep A, his talent caught the teacher by surprise. “When I was in Prep A,” he shared, “my teacher asked us to draw a cow and I drew the teats on the cow, and it caught the teacher’s attention, and she called the other teachers and they joked that I should become an artist.”