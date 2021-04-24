Kristal Inshan to represent Guyana at Mrs World pageant

Twenty-eight-year-old Kristal Inshan, reigning Mrs India Guyana will represent Guyana in Sri Lanka in November at the Mrs World Pageant. The pageant is for women who are married.
So far, competitors are expected from 36 other countries: England, Gibraltar, Lebanon, Brazil, Peru, Canada, Singapore, Ukraine, Russia, Scotland, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Italy, Dominican Republic, South Korea, Zimbabwe, Croatia, Jamaica, Guatemala, Uganda, Moldova, Georgia, Cherokee, Yakutia, the Philippines, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, Fiji, Ireland, Siberia, Vietnam, New Zealand, South Africa, and the United States of America. The number of women competing in the pageant is expected to go up.