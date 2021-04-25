Broadcaster Eshri Singh passes away at 89

Well-known broadcaster Eshri Singh has passed away at the age of 89 in New York, according to his daughter, Tanuja Raghoo.

In a post on her Facebook page, she said: “I am extremely saddened to inform you that my beloved dad Eshri Singh has passed away. He left us this morning at 12:30am very peacefully in his sleep.

Dad was 89 years old, born on April 9th, 1932.

I’m in a state of sad emotions so I cannot write much at this time.

I will keep you informed about the funeral arrangements.

Thank you again from the bottom of my heart for all your prayers and support.

I was not ready to lose dad, at least not yet I wanted to be with my father just a bit longer. I loved my dad dearly and served him faithfully. I will surely miss hearing his voice, my dad’s pet name for me is Tooj… I will miss him calling my name

I knew his time to go to the great beyond was near, however I wasn’t ready for the final farewell.

My Dad’s memories will remain with me and so many of you who knew him. He will always be remembered as The Man With The Golden Voice, the legendary Radio Broadcaster Eshri Singh.

Rest In Peace my beloved Father”.