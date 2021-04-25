Upgraded Diamond Hospital re-commissioned as Smart facility

The Diamond Hospital was yesterday re-commissioned by the Ministry of Health to fully serve residents living on the East Bank Demerara after over GY$200 million in upgrades undertaken under the ‘Smart Health Care Facilities in the Caribbean’ project.

The hospital, which was temporarily closed for the retrofitting project to be done, was re-commissioned with a brief ribbon cutting ceremony. Occurding to the Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, it will be the main referral facility on the East Bank Demerara highway.

The hospital is one of the five health facilities identified under the former government for upgrading under the Smart project, with funding from the United Kingdom’s former Department for International Development through the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO/WHO) in conjunction with the Ministry of Health.