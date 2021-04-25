Husband calls for president’s help for woman who lost leg after hospital accident

Hurt, angry and disappointed, Nelroy McRae is appealing to President Irfaan Ali to look into what happened to his wife, Padminie McRae, who had one of her legs amputated following an accident during her hospitalisation at the Infectious Disease Hospital and to ensure that she gets help.

“I would like to ask the President for a help to assist my wife and ask them not to let this happen to anyone else,” Nelroy told Stabroek News on Friday.

The man said that up to then neither the Ministry of Health nor the government had yet to reach out to his family, which had hoped to get help for Padminie by making her accident known to the public. He said they were forced to speak to the media because even though his wife was discharged from the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) since March 29th, they have had little or no help from the hospital or the ministry.