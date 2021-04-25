The Ramsaroop family gave up successful businesses to devote their life to the service of the less fortunate

Dear Editor,

The Dharm Shala, this year celebrates its 100 years of service to the homeless, poor and vulnerable members of Guyana. It is also a place where people of all races and religions are welcome. It is the oldest charitable institution in existence in Guyana, founded by the late Pandit Ramsaroop Maraj in 1921. Due to poor health in 1950 the son of Pandit Ramsaroop Maraj, Harry Ramsaroop took over the running of the Dharm Shala and today the daughters of Harry Ramsaroop, Kella and Pamela continue the wonderful and inspiring work of their father and grandfather. In this ‘modern’ age where the pursuit of wealth, at all cost, and the use and abuse of power has and continues to threaten the existence of us all, let us take a moment to reflect on those like the Ramsaroop family who gave up successful businesses and careers to devote their life to the service of the less fortunate, the abandoned, the forgotten, the destitute and those with no power or influence who often who find a home at the Dharm Shala.

We note the very limited coverage and messages of support and commendation extended in the Press & Media on its centenary milestone. (The anniversary spread with photos carried in Stabroek News was privately paid for by the Ramsaroop family). The Ramsaroop family have been family friends of my family for years, especially our grandfather and our mother, Elaine, so we know personally of the heroic work undertaken to continue to keep the doors of the Dharm Shala open. We call on the Private Sector, companies and business entities, to commit to supporting the Dharm Shala financially on a consistent and on-going basis. We call on the Press and Media to help publicise the good works of this outstanding charitable organisation. Congratulations, praise and blessings to the Dharm Shala and the Ramsaroop family for your outstanding charitable work over the past century – and to the two women, Kella and Pamela, who have kept the flames of faith, hope and charity brightly glowing brightly glowing over the past decades. We thank you for quietly leading by example.

Sincerely,

Danuta & Vanda Radzik