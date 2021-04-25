Last Update: 709. 97 Movement: -0.25%
Current Update: 711.73 YTD Movement: 2.87%
LUCAS STOCK INDEX (LSI)
The Lucas Stock Index rose 0.25% during the third period of trading in April 2021. The stocks of five companies were traded, with 349,745 shares changing hands. There was one Climber and no Tumblers. The stocks of Banks DIH (DIH) rose 1.28% on the sale of 297,452 shares. In the meanwhile, the stocks of Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC), Guyana Bank for Trade and Industry (BTI) and Republic Bank Limited (RBL) remained unchanged on the sale of 26,865 shares, 447 shares, 648 shares, and 24,333 shares, respectively. The LSI closed at 711.73.