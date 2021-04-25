Psychologist Anju Vivekanandaraj finds balance in contributing to mental wellness

Psychologist Anju Vivekanandaraj and her family have made Guyana their home and for the first time she has been able to practically utilize her area of study by attending to the mental health of others; she relishes the freedom women are allowed and that is one of the many reasons she is happy here.

Born in India, Vivekanandaraj has been living in Guyana for the past few years. She told Stabroek Weekend that while she has a master’s degree in health science and a post graduate diploma in psychology studies, she was an assistant professor at a university. While she longed to become a practicing psychologist, she was discouraged from taking that route.

Moving to Guyana, it seems, has been a good decision by the family.