Caricom launches online training for TVET instructors

A CARICOM Vocational Qualifications Online Training Programme was launched last Wednesday.
It will enable the continuity of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) professional development via distance learning.
According to a Caribbean Community (CARICOM) release on Tuesday, its Vocation-al Qualifications (CVQs) Assessors, Verifiers, Instructors can now have access to online training to enhance their capacity to ensure that artisans attain the occupational standards required for work within the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME).