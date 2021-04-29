Claimant does not need a will or a letter of administration to collect outstanding sum

Reference is made to the letter dated April 26, 2021 captioned, “Unable to collect deceased aunt’s NIS benefits”. Please be advised the claimant does not need a will or a letter of administration to collect the outstanding sum of Eighty Thousand Dollars ($85,000). Only persons who have Undrawn Benefits in excess of Seven Hundred and Fifty Thousand Dollars ($750,000) are required to submit the Probate of a Will or a letter of Administration. I wish to suggest that the claimant visits the Customer Service Manager at Brick-dam and Winterplace or call 227-6851 to have this matter resolved.

NIS regrets the inconvenience caused by the delayed payment.

Dianne Lewis Baxter

Public Relations Officer

National Insurance Scheme