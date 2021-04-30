Eshwar Chandra’s four-plus decades ‘married’ to farming

These are not Ji Eshwar Chandra’s best days. Over the past several weeks, the Aurora, Essequibo Coast shade house farmer has had to endure the agony of watching much of his produce go un-reaped because, he says, “markets have dried up.” He is blunt about his dilemma. “I have no market for my produce and I wish that the Guyana Marketing Corporation would hold a Farmers’ Market in Essequibo so that I can establish contacts and sell,” Chandra says. He believes that there is a lot of money in agriculture but that some farmers see very little of it.