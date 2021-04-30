Armed robbery accused walks free on three charges

A man who was charged with three armed robberies allegedly committed in 2020 was yesterday freed of the charges.

Aubrey Hyman, who was charged with allegedly robbing three persons at gunpoint, made his appearance at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where Magistrate Rondel Weever dismissed the matters against him.

It is alleged that Hyman on August 10, 2020, at Sussex Street, Georgetown, while being armed with a gun, robbed Cecil Anderson of one cellular phone valued at $15,000, one rain coat valued at $5,000, one food flask valued at $2,500, and one hammock valued at $10,000.