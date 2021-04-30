Government should pay $25,000 GYD to each individual who gets vaccinated

Dear Editor,

The SARS-CoV-2 virus is all over Guyana but the PPP/C government refuses to go into a lockdown. A lockdown is absolutely necessary as it is the only effective means to stop the virus from spreading given that only 2,500 individuals of the total population have been fully vaccinated.

Further, it is understandable that Guyanese are hesitant to take the COVID-19 vaccine and please do not blame social media for this. This problem can be explained by the fact that we all know about the Guyanese health care system. Also, we cannot trust government when the PPP/C health officials and ministers cover up obvious problems in our hospitals. With that said, I do not see who will trust these people when they call for us to get vaccinated.

As part of a solution, government should pay $25,000 GYD to each individual who gets the vaccine. It is about saving lives. It is about humanity. Government has the money to accomplish this. Where is our oil money and why not use it for such an important cause? Please do not blow our money on the gas-to-shore lines. Honestly, we have no confidence that government will be successful in this project.

Sincerely,

Annie Baliram