I conclude that both hypocrisy and betrayal are operating in the hierarchy of government

Dear Editor,

Guyana Times (April 23, 2021) reported on President Irfaan Ali addressing regional leaders regarding the Escazú Agreement. This was on Mother Earth Day. The President said, “I therefore reiterate the need for us to act collectively for protection of our peoples and their environment. Our twin celebration of the entry into force of the Escazú Agreement on International Mother Earth Day should engender a greater sense of urgency to work collectively to safeguard our people and the planet… everyone has a right to an environment that is not harmful to his or her wellbeing” He also stated that “protection of the environment is mainstream in Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy.” Bravo to President Ali. Interest-ingly, Brazil’s President on Thursday addressing “the summit organised by US President Joe Biden, pledged to double the April 22, 2021 budget for environmental enforcement and end illegal deforestation by 2030.” But reneged when he approved a 24% cut to the environment budget one day after, according to a Guardian news report.

Back to Guyana: What is actually taking place? It seems that the present government is practicing exactly what Bra-zil’s President Bolsanaro did. Saying one thing and doing something else! Bedfellows apparently! Guyana Chronicle (October 28, 2012, The rise of Bharat Jagdeo: A journey to international acclaim), and the Guyana Times (Novem-ber 1, 2012, The journey of a World Champion) reported on the then President Bharat Jagdeo in the most exalting style. “Time Magazine named Jagdeo as one of their “Heroes of the Environment” in 2008 and he received the United Nations “Champion of the Earth” award in 2010”. In addition, Jagdeo was given a few honorary doctorates. Commendable indeed. This was a great feather in the cap for Bharat Jagdeo, but more so for his government and the country at large. What an honor! A sense of pride for all Guyana.

However, what President Ali and Vice President Jagdeo are now practicing conflicts with their very impressive public utterances and honours. I refer to their cliquish alliance with Big Oil in Guyana. The government relationship with the major oil companies is antithetical to Ali’s praiseworthy words on Mother Earth Day. This smacks of naïveté and duplicity. Mr. Jagdeo, who ostensibly assumed the role of the government oil czar, appears to be the spokesperson for Big Oil, seemingly at odds with his previous anointed persona. What has happened to the “Champion of the Earth”, the “Hero of the Environ-ment”? Will the accolades be revoked? Such somersault and transmogrification is indicative of hasty reckless nostrums, and presumably hubris. Why, especially since there is overwhelming irrefutable evidence that fossil fuel is one of the prime contributors to global warming and the climate crisis?

Also, on Mother Earth Day, I wrote a letter to the press in Guyana: “We must strive to ensure an ecological friendly future, or we are all doomed.” People globally acknowledge the enormity of climate change. Countries are weaning away from fossil fuel, favoring sustainable environmentally friendly alternatives like hydro, wind and solar. Now I conclude that both hypocrisy and betrayal are operating in the hierarchy of government, which is replete with hieronymic potential. Guyanese in general seem to be suckered into the notion of becoming rich-in-a-hurry. The poor masses in Third World countries have not gained from Big Oil. The oil companies have exploited fossil resources, and corrupt officials and lobbyists have savored gluttonously in dirty money. The Guyanese people across the board seem to be beaten into obedience to and compliance with the power elite. They seem to be docile, tired, disheartened, lacking the fighting will to protest. These are the folks who will feel the brunt of climate change first. In the final analysis, all Guyanese will lose. I hope that good sense will prevail and new directions will be adopted for sustainable living – which is possible without further destruction to the ecosystems of the land, air and seas.

Sincerely,

Gary Girdhari