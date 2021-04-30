GFF marginally increases training travel allowance for Golden Jaguars squad

Following the resumption of training for the locally based Golden Jaguars contingent for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has marginally increased the travelling allowance of the players to aid in their attendance at the sessions.

This was disclosed by a source close to the federation who spoke on the condition of anonymity. According to the source, the GFF has raised the amount by GY$100 for players from the Georgetown, East Coast and West Demerara environs while the amount for players dwelling in the areas of Berbice and Linden remain the same.