Biker attacked by cop during court-ordered apology for assaulting lawmen

A motorcyclist who was ordered to publicly apologise after assaulting two police officers on Thursday found himself the victim of an apparent retaliatory attack by one of the ranks.

Georgeno Tevrienden, of Four Miles, Bartica, was displaying a placard as part of a court-ordered public apology when he was assaulted by a police officer, identified as Constable Harmon.

Tevrieden had been charged with several traffic offences and two counts of assault with intent to resist lawful apprehension.

However, on Thursday shortly after Tevrieden commenced his public apology, he was approach-ed by Constable Harmon, who dealt him several cuffs. He was subsequently taken to the Bartica Public Hospital, where he received medical attention.