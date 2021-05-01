Mahdia pensioner, 74, arrested over ganja

A 111 Miles, Mahdia, Region Eight pensioner has been arrested by police after being found with a quantity of cannabis at his home.

Ranks of the Mahdia Police Station, acting on intelligence gathered, searched the home of the 74-year-old man and found a black plastic bag containing a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems. The police also found $16,300 in cash.

In a brief statement the police said the man, who was present during the search, admitted ownership.

The suspected cannabis, which was weighed in his presence, amounted to 356 grammes.

A charge is expected to be laid soon.