Relief council helped 21 families in first quarter

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Relief Council (GRC) is a charitable Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) which renders assistance to any person/family whose life becomes disrupted by any form of disaster – natural or man-made, wherever it occurs throughout the 10 regions of Guyana. The GRC has been providing almost 100% coverage for all fires and providing much needed assistance, irrespective of race, religion, political affiliation or any other distinguishing factor.

During the period under review a total of 21 families (78 persons) received assistance:-

The Chung family of Little Diamond, East Bank Demerara whose daughter perished in the fire.

Roynell Melville, a tenant of the Chungs also received assistance.

Karen Clarke, a family of 6 of Schoonard, West Bank Demerara.

George Hopkinson, Tenecia Baxter and Lennox Hones of Castello Housing Scheme – all families of 6 each, were among the 21 families of Regions 3,4 and 5 who received assistance from the GRC during January – March 2021.

Despite being affected by the pandemic, the Council continues to provide limited assistance of Food Hampers, Clothing, Shoes and Miscellaneous items which are donated. For the past year the Council has not held any fund-raisers, which provide the wherewithal to respond as was done in the past; however, the GRC lets no one who seeks our service leave empty-handed.

The GRC on behalf of the many families who have benefitted, would like to thank the donors who continue to stand by us in these most challenging and unprecedented times.

Please send your donations of cash or kind to our office located at Lot X Riverview, Ruimveldt.

We can also be reached by telephone #225-3081 or 225-2874 and email [email protected].

No donation is too small and is accepted with much gratitude for “Great things are done by a series of small things brought together” (Vincent Van Gogh.)

Yours faithfully,

Suparna Narine

Secretary