Orpheus Johnson gets life sentences for killing two men -judge describes him as `serious danger to society’

Citing what was described as the “reckless, callous and merciless” manner in which Orpheus Johnson shot and killed two men and then attempted to murder the fiancée and 18-month-old child of one of them, a judge this afternoon sentenced him to two life sentences.

Among other things, Justice Sandil Kissoon described Johnson as a “serious danger to society” whose existence thus far “speaks of a life of crime.”

The cases against Johnson, the judge