Edghill meets travel agents on complaints over refunds

Complaints about refunds were among the issues that dominated a consultation held by the Ministry of Public Works yesterday with travel agents to resolve the travelling public’s concerns.

Speaking to agents at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill highlighted the issues raised by customers in letters sent to his ministry, including refunds and multiple deductions that sometimes accompany them. “The travelling public has an issue with travel agencies, particularly as it refers to having refunds,” Edghill said, before he asked the travel agents to explain why customers are not being provided with the full refund.

The agents wasted no time in explaining that the refund process carries a fee, which is explained to customers before the process starts. They added that refunds are processed based on whether a ticket is refundable and by what percentage.