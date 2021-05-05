Ride Along GY rolls out bike rental and tour services

When new bicycle rental and tour company Ride Along GY launched last Saturday, it was the realisation of an idea that had been birthed almost five years ago by its founder, Cherry-Ann Greene, who has had to navigate some bumpy roads along the way.

Greene told Stabroek News that she is grateful for the tremendous support she has already received for the venture, which is the first of its kind in Guyana.

Greene was first introduced to the idea of a bicycle rentals almost nine years ago when she visited Suriname, where she made use of the service. Four years ago, she thought of starting her own bicycle rental business here and how much it could benefit Guyanese and foreigners alike but she said she was discouraged from pursuing it.