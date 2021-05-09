Pirara Bridge repairs almost completed

The Pirara Bridge in the Rupununi, which collapsed under the weight of the truck in April, has almost been restored to its full structural capacity.

According to a Ministry of Public Works official, repairs to the bridge are 95 per cent completed and the structure should be fully reopened to traffic soon. The official stated that final works are being done on the approaches to the bridge.

Regional Chairman Bryan Allicock stated that with the repairs done, the bridge will serve until a concrete bridge is built.

The bridge was reopened to light vehicular traffic and trucks are being allowed to cross with weight restrictions after emergency rehabilitation works were done. Allicock previously said that the truck which wrecked part of the bridge was removed and planks were placed to allow for crossing by light vehicles.